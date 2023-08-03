The Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of six UAVs over the Kaluga region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) made an attempt to attack the Kaluga region with six drones. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

They specified that all the drones were shot down by air defense systems (air defense). No one was hurt, no damage was recorded. The department called the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine a terrorist attack.

The attack on the Russian region was previously reported by its head Vladislav Shapsha. The governor specified that the drones were shot down in the southwest of the region, stressing that members of the operational services are working at the scene.

The distance from the Kaluga region to Moscow is about 260 kilometers. It borders on the Moscow, Tula, Bryansk, Smolensk and Oryol regions.