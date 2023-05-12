Ministry of Defense: Ukrainian provocateurs are sending fake electronic subpoenas to Russians

Fake electronic summonses, which Russians receive in bulk by e-mail, are a provocation on the part of Ukraine. This was stated at a briefing by the National Defense Control Center (NCDC), the text of which published Ministry of Defense of Russia.

The purpose of these actions is to gain access to the personal data of citizens, commented in the NCUO. The generated correspondence imitates subpoenas demanding to come to the military registration and enlistment office and contains malicious software, the text says.

NCUO urged Russians not to succumb to provocations and not to publish their personal data.

On May 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the start of military training for citizens in the reserve. The State Duma explained that the fees are aimed at restoring the skills of Russians who previously served in the ranks of the Russian Armed Forces. The lower house added that summons to appear at military training reservists will be sent in paper form.

On April 11, the State Duma adopted a law on a unified register of persons liable for military service. The document also provides for the introduction of electronic summonses, the legal force of which is equivalent to a notice in the traditional form. The Kremlin assured that the document is not related to mobilization and is aimed at updating the military registration system.