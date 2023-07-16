The Ministry of Defense announced the attack of seven UAVs and two boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sevastopol

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to attack Sevastopol using seven unmanned aerial vehicles and two unmanned semi-submersible boats. This was announced on Sunday, July 16, by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its Telegram channel.

As specified in the department, the Ukrainian military made an attempt to strike at a number of objects in Sevastopol on the morning of July 16. However, Russian air defense systems (AD) destroyed two drones at a great distance from the coast over the waters of the Black Sea. Another five Ukrainian drones were suppressed by electronic warfare and crashed without reaching their intended targets.

In addition, two boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were seen in the northern part of the Black Sea – they were destroyed from standard weapons, the Ministry of Defense commented. They also stressed that no one was injured as a result of the incident, and no damage was recorded.

Earlier, the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, announced the attack of UAV drones on Sevastopol. He clarified that the drones were destroyed over the sea in the area of ​​Cape Khersones, Sevastopol Bay and Balaklava.