Ministry of Defense of Russia: the salary of a person called up for partial mobilization will be 195 thousand rubles

A lump sum payment of 195 thousand rubles is accrued to conscripts who, during the period of service, wanted to become contract soldiers and signed a contract, called up for partial mobilization, as well as those who signed a contract for a year or more. This explanation was given by the representative of the financial block of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Mikischenko. His comment is in Telegram– channel of the military department.

He noted that the monetary allowance of the mobilized is subject to income tax in the same way as for all military men serving under a contract.

According to Mikischenko, the payment of 195 thousand rubles is made after the conclusion of a contract for military service.

“Further on, they will receive monetary allowances with appropriate allowances, like all servicemen who do military service under a contract, depending on the tasks they perform,” he said.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense explained that payments to those mobilized are credited to a bank card from the 10th to the 20th day of each month for the previous month of military service. That is, those who served from October 1 to October 31 will receive funds from November 10 to 20.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed a desire to personally discuss with citizens the payments to the mobilized.

On November 3, the head of state signed a decree on a one-time payment in the amount of 195,000 rubles to mobilized and military personnel serving under a contract in the Russian Armed Forces.