His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 18th batch of National Service personnel (2022-2023), which was held at the Sweihan Training Center in Abu Dhabi.

During this ceremony, His Highness congratulated the new graduates on their achievement, wishing them every success in serving the country and preserving its interests, gains and achievements.

He also urged them to apply the skills and knowledge they gained during the training program efficiently and responsibly, in strengthening the capabilities of their national institutions.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then was followed by a fragrant recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an, after which the graduates presented military displays that showed their readiness to defend the country’s soil with a high patriotic spirit.

On this occasion, Brigadier General Matar Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Commander of the Land Forces Institute, delivered a speech in which he affirmed his pride in the graduation of a new group of citizens, who answered the call of duty and joined the eighteenth batch of national service courses, and proved their competence and ability to commit to the training period, which contributed In refining their skills and abilities to enhance their career and serve the country in various fields of work and specializations.

The graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defense, and a gathering of the graduates’ families and relatives.

On the other hand, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, witnessed the graduation of the 18th National Service batch after they completed their specialized training at the Seih Hafeer Training Center in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Excellency Lieutenant General Issa bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, President Staff of the Armed Forces.

His Highness congratulated the graduates, stressing that the achievements that have brought the UAE to the ranks of the world require its citizens to be always at the highest levels of readiness and readiness, to preserve these achievements, protect the nation’s gains and defend its soil, and confirm all the elements of its safety at all times and times, as national service represents the framework It is the best way to achieve the most important aspect of that readiness, and to prepare the youth of the UAE to assume that responsibility in the best possible way, so that they become the shield that guarantees a safe environment through which the development process can continue and proceed with confident steps towards the highest levels of excellence.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Dubai, wished the graduates every success in serving the nation and preserving its aspirations, calling on them to always live up to the trust of the wise leadership in them and its aspirations for their future, and to continue working with high energy, sincere determination, and firm belonging and loyalty to the homeland and its wise leadership, to fulfill everything that would make the UAE It has always been a symbol of security and a title of safety, stability and prosperity.

The ceremony, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Adviser at the Presidential Court, included a briefing on the course for national service recruits, and a field presentation of sniper skills and accuracy of their shooting at various targets. The presentation also included personal protection skills and evacuation operations. In the event of an attack, the show showed the advanced level reached by the recruits in dealing with such exceptional situations and the high readiness to carry out the various tasks assigned to them.

The show concluded with His Highness, the patron of the ceremony, passing over the line-up of national service recruits and the military machinery and equipment participating in the graduation ceremony.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in the presence of Major General Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the specialized national service recruits course at the Manama Training Center.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an. Brigadier General P.S.C. Muhammad Abdullah Al Mazrouei delivered a speech in which he welcomed the sponsor of the ceremony and the attendees, and said, “We stand today bearing feelings of pride and pride in graduating a distinguished constellation of countrymen after successfully completing the specialization stage and Excellence”.

He added, “The ultimate goal that they set their sights on is to create a generation that combines loyalty and belonging to this country and its wise leadership, which is achieved by the grace of God Almighty and concerted efforts.” After that, the graduates presented military performances that included silent movements and military infantry, and then the national service recruits took the oath of allegiance in front of the sponsor of the ceremony. This was followed by a riot control segment, which showed the professionalism and readiness of the national service recruits in performing their duties.

Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qasimi, His Excellency Hamad Muhammad Thani Al Rumaithi and His Excellency Hamad bin Suhail Al Khaili witnessed the graduation ceremony at the Seih Al Lahma Training Center, Liwa Training Center and Al Ain Training Center, where distinguished military performances were carried out by the graduates, which included activities for combating riots, infiltration, pursuit and inspection. A display of line-ups and infantry, as well as a display of military vehicles and equipment.

In conclusion, the guests congratulated the graduates and praised their readiness to defend the country and their high spirits, wishing them all success in serving the country and preserving its gains.