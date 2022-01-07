The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced that it has carried out the “Joint Emirates Shield 50” exercise.

Today, the leadership stated, through its official account on Twitter, that the exercise will continue from tomorrow, Saturday, until January 14, in the western direction of the state’s naval theater, and will be carried out by the main units of the armed forces.

The Joint Operations Command warned of the presence of residents and helicopters in the shooting area.



