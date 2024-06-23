Russian Ministry of Defense: the United States bears responsibility for the attack on Sevastopol

Responsibility for the attack on Sevastopol lies primarily with the United States. This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense, reports TASS.

According to them, American specialists are introducing flight missions into missiles produced in the United States.

The defense department promised that the attack by Ukrainian troops on civilians would not go unanswered.

124 people were injured in the attack. Three could not be saved. “The entire healthcare system has been mobilized, doctors and medical staff are at work,” added the city governor, emphasizing that all victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

According to the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, there are 27 children among the victims, five in serious condition.