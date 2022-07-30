The Ministry of Defense laid responsibility for the attack on the colony in Yelenovka on Zelensky and the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the United States are responsible for the strike from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on Ukrainian prisoners of war who were in the colony in Yelenovka, the Russian Defense Ministry said. This is reported RIA News.

“All political, criminal and moral responsibility for the bloody massacre against Ukrainians is borne personally by Zelensky, his criminal regime and Washington supporting them,” the representatives of the department emphasized.

Earlier, the ministry clarified the data on those killed in the shelling of the prison in Yelenovka by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the ministry, 50 Ukrainians were killed as a result of the missile attack.