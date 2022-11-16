MO: Rocket fragments found in Poland identified as elements of Ukrainian S-300 air defense

Published on Tuesday, November 15, in Poland, photographs of the wreckage of the rocket, which were found in Poland, were identified as elements of the S-300 air defense of Ukraine. This was announced to journalists in the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the information of the defense department, the fragments of the missile discovered in the village of Pshevoduv were unequivocally “identified by Russian specialists of the military-industrial complex as elements of an anti-aircraft guided missile of the S-300 air defense system of the Air Force of Ukraine.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense clarified that the statements of Ukrainian sources and foreign officials about the fall of Russian missiles in the Polish Przewoduv look like a deliberate provocation. The department emphasized that the strikes on Ukraine were carried out at a distance from the Polish border.

The fall of two missiles on the territory of Poland became known on the evening of November 15. Previously, rockets fell on a grain dryer in the Polish village of Przewoduv, Lublin Voivodeship. As Polish radio ZET reported, citing sources, two people died as a result. The Polish authorities did not confirm the death of people, but the Polish diplomatic department said that the rocket that fell on the territory of the country was Russian-made.