The Russian Defense Ministry called the attack of 28 drones on the Crimea a terrorist act

An attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to attack Crimea with 28 drones is a terrorist act. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense, according to Telegramdepartmental channel.

“Tonight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by twenty-eight unmanned aerial vehicles on objects on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was foiled,” the ministry said.

They said no one was hurt and no damage was recorded. None of the drones reached the target, they were all suppressed.

Crimea was attacked by drones on the night of Tuesday, July 18. 17 drones were shot down by air defense systems (air defense), another 11 were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW).

The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, commenting on what happened, should remain calm and trust only official and reliable sources of information. He did not name exactly where the drones were shot down.