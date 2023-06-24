Ministry of Defense: Prigozhin’s reports about the strike on the rear camps of PMC “Wagner” are fake

All the messages and video footage spread on social networks on behalf of the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of the PMC Wagner do not correspond to reality. About it reported Ministry of Defense of Russia.

It is alleged that such messages are an informational provocation. The armed forces of the Russian Federation continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the armed forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​the special military operation.

On June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Wagnerites and volunteer organizations should conclude contracts with the Ministry of Defense. According to the head of state, it is important to amend the legislation to provide these formations with the necessary legal status. However, Prigogine said that his fighters would not do this.

Later, VGTRK war correspondent Alexander Sladkov reported that Putin called Prigozhin’s conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry “the wrong situation.” The military commissar also added that, as he understood, the president adheres to the position of signing a contract with the Wagner PMC with the Russian Ministry of Defense. “Perhaps it will be a separate contract in form, in terms of regulatory saturation, I don’t know,” he concluded.