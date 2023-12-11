The Russian Ministry of Defense called for strengthening the regime of non-proliferation of biological weapons in the world

The biological weapons non-proliferation regime in the world needs to be strengthened, as well as provided with a verification mechanism. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Defense (MoD), the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection troops of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, whose words are quoted RIA News.