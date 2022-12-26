Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The boat “Ministry of Defense” owned by the Ministry of Defense, led by Nokhatha Badr Abdul Hakim Mohammed Thani, was crowned champion of the Abu Dhabi Rowing Heritage Race for the 40-foot category, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club yesterday. From Lulu Island, the final station is in front of the club’s headquarters on the breakwater.

The boat “Nahil” owned by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, led by the captain Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Hammadi, came in second place, and the boat “Ghazi” owned by Ahmed Saeed Salem Al-Rumaithi won the third place.

The fourth place went to the boat “Fujairah”, owned by Sheikh Rashid bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, and commanded by the captain, Saif Khalaf Saleh Al-Matari. Owned by Maktoum Ateeq Majid Al Muhairi, and led by Al-Nukhatha Saleh Mohammed Abdullah Al-Shehhi in sixth place.

The “Al Fahidi” boat, owned by the Dubai Ruler’s Court, and led by Noukhatha Hassan Ibrahim Ali Al Hosani, ranked seventh.

The boat “Al-Asif” of Sheikh Muhammad bin Saleh bin Muhammad Al-Sharqi, commanded by the captain Nasser Khalfan Muhammad Al-Kindi, ranked eighth. Abdullah Ahmed Mohammed Al-Hammadi, tenth place.

The organization of the race comes within the events and activities organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, which witnesses the holding of many heritage races for all categories, in order to promote and support the efforts aimed at preserving and preserving the UAE marine heritage, and transmitting it to generations, by introducing them to the details of this great legacy presented by grandparents and fathers.

The winners were crowned Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Supervisor of the Heritage Races Department at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, General Supervisor of the Race, Saeed Khalifa Al Muhairi, Representative of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Supervisor of Modern Races at the Club.

For his part, Khalifa Al-Rumaithi affirmed that the race recorded the desired success, and achieved the goal of its establishment, praising the cooperation of the participating sailors and captains with the organizing committee to produce the race in the best way.

He added: The race was held in an ideal atmosphere, which gave the opportunity for the sailors and the captain to make great efforts to win and climb to the podium, pointing to the enthusiasm, full commitment and cooperation shown by the participants in all stages of the race, which drew a distinctive heritage epic that delighted the fans who watched it from the Corniche. Capital.