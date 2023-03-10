The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that it does not plan to resume the call for mobilization

Resuming the call of reservists within the framework of partial mobilization in Russia is not planned. About it declared at the national defense command center.

The department said that the hotline began to receive calls with questions about the possible continuation of mobilization and added that they consider rumors about the resumption of conscription as deliberate misinformation.

“No additional activities within the framework of partial mobilization are planned or carried out. The Russian Defense Ministry urges citizens not to succumb to provocations, ”said representatives of the defense department to the question of the Russians.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense reminded that they continue consultations of Russian citizens around the clock.

Partial mobilization in Russia began on September 21 and ended on October 28, 2022. In total, 300 thousand Russians were called up from the reserve. More than 830 thousand people were released from mobilization in the country, some of them are employees of enterprises of the military-industrial complex and other socially significant state spheres. Russian President Putin has repeatedly stated that there is no need for new mobilization measures.