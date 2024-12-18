The legal advice of the Ministry of Defense has issued a report with which considers the nullity of the agreement to be proven of training services between the Association of Troops and Sailors (ATME) and the company Desokupa, “due to the lack of legitimacy of the association and due to the very purpose of the agreement.”

As reported by the Department led by Margarita Robles, after studying the extremes of the aforementioned collaboration agreement, Defense has agreed require the signatories to cancel the aforementioned agreement Otherwise, proceeding to the jurisdictional challenge thereof and the opening of the corresponding file.

Daniel Esteve and ATME announced this Tuesday a collaboration agreement, train 4,500 soldiers over 45 years old to work in security companies such as those of the Desokupa leader’s group, fundamentally dedicated to the eviction of squatted properties.

ATME alleged that the aforementioned agreement is limited to the multiple agreements it has already signed. with training centers and academies to facilitate permanence in the Armed Forces or reintegration into civilian life.

The agreement signed with Desokupa Club, “will offer 50% discounts on its courses, committing to offer jobs to personnel who surpass them, as long as they are appropriate to their profile,” explained the ATME.