Yesterday, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense announced the successful completion of Operation Loyal Hands as assigned to the civilian authorities in the eastern region.
On July 28, the Joint Operations Command announced the implementation of the “Loyal Hands” operation in support of the civil authorities in the Emirate of Fujairah, which was exposed to an air depression. losses.
