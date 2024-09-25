The Ministry of Defense announced the martyrdom of 4 members of the armed forces and the injury of 9 others yesterday evening, Tuesday, September 24, 2024, after they were involved in an accident while performing their duty in the country.
The ministry reported that the injured received the necessary health care, wishing them a speedy recovery.
The Ministry of Defense mourns a number of its brave men and extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the “families of the martyrs”, asking God Almighty to have mercy on them.
