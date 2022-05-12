In implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the Ministry of Defense announced the amendment of the national service period for male conscripts, to become 11 months for those with a high school diploma or its equivalent or higher, and three years for those with a lower qualification. from high school, and 11 months for female recruits, pursuant to Resolution No. (15) of 2022, issued by the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, amending some provisions of the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Resolution No. (6) of 2016, regarding amending the duration of national service.

The decision came out of the state leadership’s keenness to develop the national and reserve service program, and the culmination of the fruitful work that took place in the national service program over the past years, which achieved honorable results, as this change resulted from studies and continuous readings of the experiences of other countries applied for national service, and to benefit from From her experiences, and learn lessons learned from previous courses of national service in the country.

The National Service Program, in its updated form, aims to increase the training doses of recruits, include new topics that did not exist previously, and increase realism in training, through intensifying practical applications and exercises, which contributes to enhancing the confidence of recruits, and providing them with more skills necessary to perform the duties required of them in a worthy way. and ably.

This decision shall be applied starting from the payments subsequent to its issuance.



