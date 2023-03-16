On March 15, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Chief of the General Staff of the RF Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov held telephone conversations with Mark Milli, Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces.

It is noted that the conversation took place in the development of telephone conversations between Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Earlier in the day, Shoigu and Austin exchanged views on the causes and consequences of the incident with the crash of an American drone in the Black Sea during telephone conversations.

The head of the Russian department pointed to the fact of a drone intrusion into the restricted flight zone declared by Moscow. In addition, according to him, the strengthening of US intelligence activities off the coast of Crimea creates the prerequisites for escalation.

At the same time, the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of the Russian Federation, Sergei Naryshkin, noted that the United States was conducting reconnaissance in the Black Sea and Russia knew what goals were being pursued there.

The day before, John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator at the White House National Security Council, announced the measures taken by the United States to prevent the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle from falling into the wrong hands.

The incident with the Russian Su-27 fighter and the American MQ-9 drone on March 14 was reported by the US European Command (USEUCOM). According to them, during the interception, the plane hit the drone propeller with its wing, after which it fell in the international waters of the Black Sea.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian fighters did not use airborne weapons and did not come into contact with the US drone.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov called the incident a provocation. He clarified that American aircraft and ships have nothing to do near Russian borders.