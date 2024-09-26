MO: Russian Armed Forces took control of Lesovka in the DPR

The Russian Armed Forces (AF) took control of the village of Lesovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense Andrei Belousov congratulated the fighters on this, the text of his telegram was published in Telegram– department channel.

The telegram is addressed to the command and personnel of the 114th separate rifle brigade. The head of the military department congratulated the military personnel on the capture of Lesovka and Ukrainsk.