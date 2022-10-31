Traffic along the security corridor in the Black Sea has been suspended until the situation with the terrorist attack in Sevastopol is clarified, the Russian Defense Ministry said on October 31.

“Until the situation around the terrorist action committed by Ukraine on October 29 against warships and civilian ships in the city of Sevastopol is clarified, traffic along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative has been suspended,” the ministry said in a statement.

At the same time, the department noted that the Russian Federation suspends the agreements, and does not withdraw from them.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense stated that until Kyiv accepts additional obligations not to use the grain corridor for military purposes, there can be no question of guaranteeing the security of any object in it.

Earlier in the day, Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the World Organization, said that Russia would be forced to take its own measures to control ships missed without its approval in the Black Sea. He stressed that the subversive action of Kyiv grossly violates the Istanbul agreements of July 22 and puts an end to their humanitarian dimension.

On October 29, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Moscow was suspending participation in the grain deal after the Kyiv authorities attacked ships of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Western countries, NATO and the UN called on Russia to return to the implementation of the agreement.

The food deal was concluded on July 22 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.