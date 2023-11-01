The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Belgorod region with a UAV
At about 12:45 Moscow time on November 1, air defense systems stopped an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type drone against targets on Russian territory. The Ministry of Defense reported this to journalists.
They clarified that the object was destroyed over the Belgorod region.
