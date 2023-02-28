The Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of UAV drone attacks on Adygea and the Krasnodar Territory

Russian electronic warfare units suppressed drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which tried to attack two regions – Adygea and Krasnodar Territory. This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

The ministry clarified that Ukrainian drones were supposed to attack civilian targets in two Russian regions. The UAVs lost control and deviated from the given trajectory, the Defense Ministry said.

First, in the Krasnodar Territory, two drones attacked an oil depot in Tuapse – as a result, a fire broke out in an outbuilding on its territory, but the oil tanks themselves were not damaged. According to SHOT, the aircraft were filled with explosives, which they were going to drop at the oil depot, but exploded a hundred meters from it.

Then the head of Adygea, Murat Kumpilov, said that a drone had fallen in the village of Novy Giaginsky. No one was hurt, the outbuilding of the livestock farm was destroyed.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the discovery of the wreckage of three drones in Belgorod. Later, the mayor of the city, Valentin Demidov, specified that one of the drones flew into the window of the apartment, and the other two fell in residential areas, causing minor damage. There were no casualties. Previously, the drone that flew through the window was equipped with an explosive device.