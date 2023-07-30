Ministry of Defense: attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian UAVs on Moscow foiled
Ministry of Defense of Russia in TelegramThe channel reported that an attempted terrorist attack by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles on Moscow was foiled.
“On the morning of July 30, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime with unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the city of Moscow was thwarted,” the department said.
