Ministry of Defense: EW suppressed two Ukrainian UAVs 40 km northwest of Crimea

At about 23.00 Moscow time on Monday, August 21, an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) northwest of Crimea was thwarted. This was reported in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The air defense forces (Air Defense) on duty detected and suppressed two drones by means of electronic warfare (EW). Having lost control, the UAVs crashed over the Black Sea, 40 km northwest of Crimea.

On August 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of two Ukrainian drones in the sky over the Belgorod region.

Prior to this, the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the drones shot down in the Moscow region. The devices were intercepted in the west and north-west of the region.