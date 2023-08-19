Russian Defense Ministry: UAF drone attack attempt on Moscow and Moscow region thwarted

The Russian Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) stopped an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to attack objects in Moscow and the Moscow region using a drone. This was announced to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

The agency called the attack a terrorist attack. The enemy drone was timely detected and suppressed by means of electronic warfare, after which it crashed in a deserted area near the village of Putilkovo, Krasnogorsk city district.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that there were no casualties or damage.

On August 18, Ukraine launched another drone attack on Moscow. According to the mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, the drone was destroyed by air defense forces. The wreckage of the aircraft crashed in the Expocentre area on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment. As a result, the pavilion collapsed on an area of ​​30 square meters.