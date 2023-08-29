Russian Defense Ministry: air defense systems destroyed two drones over the Tula region

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of another attempt to attack drones across the country.

“This morning, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type UAVs on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the department noted.

The Ministry of Defense added that the drones were destroyed by on-duty air defense (AD) over the Tula region.