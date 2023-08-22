Ministry of Defense: attempts of UAV attacks by Kiev in the Bryansk region and Moscow region were suppressed

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the suppression on the night of Tuesday, August 22, of Kyiv’s attempts to carry out terrorist attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in two Russian regions – the Bryansk and Moscow regions. This is reported in Telegramdepartmental channel.

Two drones were detected by means of air defense (air defense) and suppressed by electronic warfare systems (EW), they crashed over the territory of the Bryansk region.

Two more UAVs were detected and destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Moscow Region. As a result of the thwarted terrorist attacks, there were no casualties, the ministry stressed.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported two attack drones shot down by air defense forces near Krasnogorsk and Chastsov.

Prior to this, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the suppression on August 21 of an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones northwest of Crimea. Having lost control, the UAVs crashed over the Black Sea, 40 km northwest of Crimea.