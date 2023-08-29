The Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attempted UAV attack on the Russian Federation, the drone was shot down by air defense forces

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of another attempted attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle on the territory of the country.

“Today, at around 21:00 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the department noted.

The drone was shot down by on-duty anti-aircraft defense (AD) over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that two fighter jets from the Russian air defense forces on duty intercepted reconnaissance by two US unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) — MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk — in the area of ​​the Crimean peninsula.