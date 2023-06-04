The Russian Defense Ministry announced an artillery strike on the Ukrainian DRG in Novaya Tavolzhanka

The Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia announced the suppression of an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) to cross the river near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka, Belgorod Region, the enemy is dispersed. Commentary on the situation is given in Telegramdepartmental channel.

“An artillery strike was carried out on the enemy. The enemy is dispersed and retreated, ”the department noted.

The saboteurs were identified by units of the Western Military District and the border services of the FSB, the Defense Ministry specified.

On June 4, the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that in Novaya Tavolzhanka there was a battle with Ukrainian saboteurs.

The penetration of the DRG into the territory of the Russian border region was also reported on May 22. Then, in the Belgorod region, a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the blocking and defeat of saboteurs.

The Kremlin later emphasized that the entry of Ukrainian saboteurs into the Belgorod region was of deep concern.