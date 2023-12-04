MoD: 22 Ukrainian UAVs destroyed and 13 intercepted over the Sea of ​​Azov and in Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) over the Sea of ​​Azov and in Crimea. This is reported in Telegram– department channel.

According to the department, on the night of Tuesday, December 5, Kyiv tried to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type drones on targets in Russia.

The air defense systems on duty destroyed 22 Ukrainian UAVs and intercepted 13 more over the Sea of ​​Azov and the territory of the Republic of Crimea, the ministry specified.

On Monday, December 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that over the past 24 hours in the special military operation (SVO) zone in Ukraine, 30 drones were shot down by Russian air defense systems. A HIMARS multiple launch rocket system was also shot down by air defense means.