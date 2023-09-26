Ministry of Defense: air defense systems destroyed a drone over the Belgorod region

An attempt to attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was stopped in the Belgorod region. Journalists were informed about this by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“On September 26, at about 18.00 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the ministry explained.

The defense department clarified that the air defense systems on duty destroyed a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region.