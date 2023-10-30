Air defense forces stopped Kyiv’s attempt to attack targets in Crimea with Storm Shadow missiles

The Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attempted to attack Crimea with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles. About it reported at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack Russian territory at about 13:00 Moscow time, the military department clarified. The targets were objects on the peninsula.

All missiles were shot down by air defense systems on duty.

On October 29, the Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of 36 Ukrainian drones in the skies over the Black Sea and the western part of Crimea. All devices – aircraft-type drones – were destroyed.