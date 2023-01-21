The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of more than 20 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasnoliman direction

The Russian military destroyed more than 20 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and one American radar station (RLS) in the Krasnoliman direction. The official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told journalists about the successes of the army.

According to him, the 111th Territorial Defense Brigade near the settlements of Torskoye and Terny of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) was attacked by artillery fire from the Central Military District.

As a result, Konashenkov said, 20 Ukrainian soldiers, a D-20 howitzer and an American AN/TPQ-37 radar were destroyed.

On January 19, it became known that the Russian army destroyed an artillery ammunition depot near the village of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic. In addition, the Ukrainian forces lost over 60 soldiers killed and wounded.