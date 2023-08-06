The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the strikes on the bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Khmelnytsky and Rivne regions
The Armed Forces (AF) of Russia on the night of August 6 attacked the bases of Ukrainian troops in the western regions of Ukraine – Khmelnitsky and Rivne. This was reported to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.
