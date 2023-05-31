Ministry of Defense: Aviation of the Russian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the 1st Special Forces Brigade of Ukraine

The head of the press center of the group of troops “West” Colonel Sergei Zybinsky in a conversation with RIA News He said that Russian military aviation attacked the deployment points of the first special forces brigade of Ukraine, using bombs and missiles.

“The group’s aviation carried out missile and bomb strikes on temporary deployment points of the first special purpose brigade and areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated,” he said.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense added that Russian artillerymen operating in the Kupyansk direction managed to destroy two mortar crews of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the area of ​​​​the settlements of Staritsa and Vyshneve, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers near the settlements of Lozavaya and Zapadnaya.

Earlier it became known that Russian military aviation and artillerymen of the Dnepr group destroyed up to 200 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as 50 pieces of equipment on the right bank of the Dnieper in 10 days.