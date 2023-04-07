The Russian Aerospace Forces hit the point of the Odessa Marine Guard, the losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine amounted to 50 people

Russian aviation hit the point of the Odessa naval guard, deployed in the Kherson region. This was announced by the head of the press center of the Dnepr group Andrey Rulev. RIA News.

According to Rulev, the operational-tactical aviation of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) hit the temporary point of the Odessa Marine Guard detachment near the settlement of Veletenskoye. “The enemy’s irretrievable losses in manpower amounted to about 50 people,” he added.

In addition, the artillerymen of the Dnepr group destroyed two mortar crews of the Ukrainian military near the settlements of Beregovoye and Nikolskoye.

Earlier, the head of the press center of the group of troops “West” Serhiy Zybinsky said that Russian artillery thwarted three attempts to rotate units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the area of ​​Dvurechnoye, Sinkovka and Stelmakhivka.