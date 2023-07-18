Russian Defense Ministry: on the night of July 18, a retaliatory strike was carried out on objects in Odessa where terrorist attacks were being prepared

The servicemen delivered a retaliatory strike at facilities where terrorist attacks against Russia were being prepared using unmanned boats. This was reported to journalists in the Ministry of Defense.

They specified that the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike with high-precision sea-based weapons. In particular, the servicemen hit a shipyard in Odessa, where unmanned boats were manufactured.

In addition, fuel storage facilities in the area of ​​Nikolaev and Odessa were destroyed by a retaliation strike – their total volume was about 70 thousand tons. According to the defense department, the destroyed facilities supplied the military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with fuel.

“All the targets planned to strike have been hit. Fires and detonation were recorded at the destroyed facilities, ”the ministry reported.

The retaliation strike was Russia’s response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, which occurred on July 17. Then, according to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian surface drones. The explosion damaged the roadbed in the area of ​​​​the 145th support, the movement of trains and cars was temporarily suspended, as well as the work of the Kerch ferry crossing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the attack on the Crimean bridge, announced retaliatory actions. Then the head of state reported that the Ministry of Defense was preparing relevant proposals.