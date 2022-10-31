The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the suspension of the movement of ships along the corridor in the Black Sea

Traffic along the corridor defined by the “Black Sea Initiative” will be suspended until the situation around the terrorist attack in Sevastopol is clarified. This was announced on Monday, October 31, by the Russian Ministry of Defense, writes TASS.

“Until the situation around the terrorist action committed by Ukraine on October 29 against warships and civilian ships in the city of Sevastopol is clarified, traffic along the security corridor defined by the Black Sea Initiative has been suspended,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that the movement of ships along the corridor is unacceptable, since the Kyiv authorities and Ukrainian troops use the security zone to conduct military operations against Russia.

Related materials:

On October 29, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) carried out an attack on Sevastopol using unmanned aerial vehicles. According to the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the ships of the Black Sea Fleet repulsed the attack, objects in the city were not hit, there were no victims or injured.

Later, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russia was suspending participation in the grain deal after the attack of UAF drones on Sevastopol.

Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya, in a letter to the Secretary General of the world organization António Guterres, in turn, stated that the safe humanitarian corridor through which grain and food was exported from Ukraine was used to cover up the attack on Sevastopol.