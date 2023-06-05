Ministry of Defense: Pacific Fleet began exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk with the participation of more than 60 warships

The Pacific Fleet (Pacific Fleet) began exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. This is reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

More than 60 warships and vessels, about 35 aircraft of naval aviation, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercises of the group of forces of the fleet.

The exercises will be held from 5 to 20 June under the leadership of Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina. During the exercises, naval tactical groups, together with naval aviation, will search for and track mock enemy submarines, perform combat training exercises, and work out the organization of air defense of ship detachments.

On April 20, the Ministry of Defense announced the completion of a sudden inspection of the Pacific Fleet, which started a week earlier. The crews of warships conducted exercises to repel enemy missile strikes and destroy enemy submarines in the areas of the Sea of ​​Japan, the Sea of ​​Okhotsk and the Bering Sea. In addition, the Russian military practiced repulsing the landing of a mock enemy on the southern Kuril Islands and Sakhalin.