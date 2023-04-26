Defense Ministry announced the return of 40 Russian soldiers from Ukrainian captivity after negotiations

40 Russian soldiers were returned from Ukrainian captivity as a result of negotiations. This was announced by the Ministry of Defense in its Telegram-channel.

The department emphasized that in captivity the Russians were in mortal danger. In the near future they will be delivered to Moscow for rehabilitation and treatment. At the moment, the released soldiers are receiving medical and psychological assistance.

Earlier, on April 10, 106 Russian servicemen were returned from captivity from the territory controlled by Kyiv. On the same day, footage appeared showing how the released were being examined by doctors.

Another 90 Russians were released from captivity on March 7. They also received the necessary medical and psychological assistance and were sent for rehabilitation.