Russian Defense Ministry: 107 fighters of the RF Armed Forces released from captivity, they were in mortal danger

Prisoners of war were returned to Russia from Ukraine, who were in mortal danger. This was stated by the Ministry of Defense (MO) of Russia. The message of the defense department is given in the official Telegram– MO channel.

According to representatives of the Ministry of Defense, 107 servicemen were returned from Ukrainian captivity. The press service of the ministry stressed that the exchange was made after the negotiation process.

The condition of the returned prisoners is not reported.

The exchange was announced by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) Denis Pushilin. He stated that the procedure will take place according to the formula 107 to 107, of which 65 people are servicemen of the People’s Militia of the DPR and LPR.

Earlier, the fighters of the People’s Militia of the DPR, who were released from Ukrainian captivity, spoke about the torture and abuse they experienced.