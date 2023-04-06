Ministry of Defense: Russian troops scattered and forced to retreat a group of Ukrainian saboteurs

Russian servicemen dispersed a group of Ukrainian saboteurs when they tried to penetrate the Bryansk region and forced them to retreat. This was announced on Thursday, April 6, by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

The penetration of an armed detachment of the enemy into Russian territory was prevented by the artillerymen of the Western Military District, the Ministry of Defense specified. The saboteurs suffered losses and retreated to the territory of Ukraine. There are no losses on the Russian side, the military department noted.