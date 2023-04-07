The Russian Defense Ministry announced the resumption of the US military biological program in Ukraine

The United States resumed one of the military biological programs that they conducted on the territory of Ukraine. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry, reports TASS

“Despite the forced pause associated with the conduct of a special military operation, activities under the program have now been resumed,” said Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops (RCBZ) of the Russian Armed Forces.

The defense department drew attention to the protocol of the meeting of the Agency for the Reduction of the Threat of Mass Destruction Weapons, where programs to reduce biological threats in Ukraine were discussed. According to Kirillov, the United States sets itself the task of expanding the format of training Ukrainian biologists and continuing the construction of biological laboratories on the territory of Ukraine.

Earlier, the State Duma called on the parliaments of the countries of the world to evaluate the military biological activity of the United States. According to the published text of the resolution, the parliamentarians called on foreign colleagues to seek from the US Congress to make public all information about the projects being implemented by the US Department of Defense “under the guise of “medical and biological activities” projects.”