The Russian Defense Ministry announced the repulsion of eight attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk direction per day

In the Donetsk direction, the active actions of the units of the “Southern” group of troops during the day repelled eight attacks from Ukraine. This was announced on Sunday, June 18, to journalists at the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Air strikes inflicted defeat on units of the 79th air assault, 110th mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the 129th territorial defense brigade.

President Vladimir Putin announced the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Addressing fellow citizens, he explained that Moscow responded to the requests of the Donbass republics for help with such measures.