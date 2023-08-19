The Ministry of Defense announced the repulsion of attacks and counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction

Units of the “Western” group of troops successfully repelled four attacks and counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the Kupyansk direction of the special operation. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense Igor Konashenkov.

According to him, the enemy launched attacks by assault detachments of the 14th, 32nd, 44th mechanized and 95th air assault brigades in the Novoselovsky area of ​​the Luhansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka, and also Mankivka in the Kharkov region.