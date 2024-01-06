Russian Ministry of Defense: a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces using Neptune missiles was prevented

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the prevention of an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to commit a terrorist attack on Russian territory using Neptune anti-ship missiles. This was stated by the military department.

According to the Ministry of Defense, on-duty air defense systems destroyed six Ukrainian missiles over the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Earlier it was reported that a criminal case of terrorism had been opened in connection with the shelling of Belgorod. Investigators, criminologists and experts from the central apparatus of the Investigative Committee were sent to Belgorod.

The most massive attack took place on December 30. 25 people became victims, more than 100 were injured. President Vladimir Putin called the incident a terrorist attack and promised that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike would not go unanswered.