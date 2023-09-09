The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the prevention of a terrorist attack in Crimea

On Saturday, September 9, an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation using a UAV was thwarted. About it informs Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

“Duty air defense systems destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Republic of Crimea,” the message says. The department clarified that the UAV was destroyed at 19:30 Moscow time.

Earlier, the head of Crimea, Sergei Aksenov, said that in the northwestern region of Crimea, air defense forces shot down an Ukrainian Armed Forces drone. He later reported that two more UAVs had been shot down in the region. “I ask you to trust only official sources of information,” Aksenov added.

At the end of August, adviser to the head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office, Mikhail Podolyak, said that Western partners support Ukraine in destroying “everything Russian,” including coordinated strikes on Crimea.