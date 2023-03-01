The Ministry of Defense announced the prevention of an attempt by Ukraine to attack objects of the Crimea with drones

The Russian military prevented a massive attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) on the Crimea. This was reported to journalists in the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to the official representative of the defense department, Igor Konashenkov, on the peninsula, six Ukrainian drones were shot down by means of air defense (air defense), and four more were disabled by means of electronic warfare.

Related materials:

A day earlier, on February 28, drone attacks occurred in five regions of Russia in a day. They were reported in Adygea, Belgorod and the Bryansk region, as well as in Tuapse in the Krasnodar Territory and in the Moscow region.

On the same day, the Ministry of Defense announced that Russian electronic warfare units suppressed UAV drones that were trying to attack Adygea and the Krasnodar Territory. It was clarified that the Ukrainian drones were supposed to attack civilian objects, but lost control and deviated from the given trajectory.