The Ministry of Defense said that Kyiv is preparing a large-scale provocation with radioactive substances

Kyiv is preparing a large-scale provocation with radioactive substances in order to accuse Russia of a gross violation in the framework of a special operation. This is reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

According to the agency, on the eve of the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, several containers with radioactive substances were delivered to Ukraine bypassing customs control from one of the European countries. In the future, they plan to use them near one of the radiation-hazardous objects controlled by Kyiv in order to stage contamination of the area.

As explained in the Ministry of Defense, the purpose of the provocation will be to accuse the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly attacking radiation hazardous facilities on Ukrainian territory, which leads to a leak of radioactive substances.

Earlier in February, the head of the Russian administration of the Snigirevsky district of the Kherson region, Yuri Barbashov, said that Kyiv was preparing a provocation in Snigirevka-controlled. According to him, Kyiv plans to pass off the victims of the attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Snigirevka as victims of the Russian Armed Forces.